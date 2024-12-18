FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 1, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

2025 Rose Parade DISRUPTION: Holding the Line For Palestine

PASADENA, CA – A collective of concerned citizens temporarily disrupted the iconic Rose Parade to continue support for an arms embargo to Israel following the massacre in Palestine. Five our citizens were detained by LA Sheriff's, they are still in custody.

Since 1890, families and friends gather in Pasadena on New Year’s Day to experience community, enjoy the floral themed floats, and bring in the new year. Countless families in Gaza cannot partake in such activities, and in fact will not be alive to welcome the New Year.

We believe as a collective, that the United States government should invest in Universal Healthcare rather than massacring people around the world. Approximately, 45,000 people in America die each year due to lack of health insurance, according to Physicians for a National Health Program, with no signs of a reversal in the trend. Skyrocketing costs of medical care are killing people every day, and medical debt is the number one source of debt in this country, currently totaling $220 billion. Meanwhile, our federal government spent $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel from October 2023 to October 2024 alone.

We urge the American people to talk about the genocide in Palestine within their communities, and pressure their local governments to be part of a society that prioritizes healthcare over warfare. Arms Embargo Now!

For more information, please contact Karla Estrada [email protected]; English, Spanish

###