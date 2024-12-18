CODEPINK Madison Drops Banner in Capitol Rotunda
24 December 2024

Madison Community Members Stage a Funeral Procession at Local Holiday Shopping Malls for Dead Children in Gaza
24 December 2024

DISRUPTED: Veteran and Former Intelligence Officer Calls Out House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for Supporting Genocide
18 December 2024

STATEMENT: Passage of the 2025 Pentagon Budget Is Slap in Face to Working-Class Families
18 December 2024