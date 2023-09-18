By Medea Benjamin

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Reverend Graylan Scott Hagler, a towering moral voice in Washington, DC, and a beloved friend to all of us at CODEPINK.

Reverend Hagler was always there for us. No matter the issue, no matter how urgent the call, no matter how controversial the cause, he never said no. If we needed a prayer at a protest for Palestine, he came. If we needed a powerful messenger for a fundraiser to send aid to Cuba, he came. If we needed a compelling voice to demand that the United States stop another disastrous war — whether in Iraq, Afghanistan, or the constantly looming threat of war with Iran — he came. Again and again, Reverend Hagler showed up and fired up the crowd with his brilliance, his clarity, and his compassion.

As pastor of the historic Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, he opened his doors to movements for peace, racial justice, economic justice, immigrant rights, Palestinian freedom, an end to U.S. sanctions, and the long struggle against war and militarism. His church was not just a place of worship — it was a sanctuary for activism, a meeting ground for organizers, and a home for those who believed faith must stand on the side of the oppressed.

Reverend Hagler believed deeply that ministry meant action. He marched against apartheid. He spoke out against U.S. wars. He stood with Black Lives Matter. He defended immigrants. He demanded justice for Palestinians. He supported solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela. He challenged the death penalty, mass incarceration, and economic inequality. He never confined his faith to the pulpit — he carried it into the streets, the halls of Congress, the jail cells of civil disobedience, and the hearts of everyone he met.

For those of us at CODEPINK, he was more than an ally. He was family. He got arrested with us in powerful acts of civil disobedience. He lifted our spirits when the work felt heavy. He reminded us, again and again, that the struggle for peace is sacred work.

In a city filled with power, Reverend Hagler chose to stand with the powerless.

In a time filled with fear, he chose courage.

In a world filled with injustice, he chose love.

We will miss his booming voice, his fierce sermons, his warm laughter, and his unwavering presence.