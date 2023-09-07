Our dear friend and beloved community member, Victoria “Vicky” Van Zandt, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Just the day before, on Tuesday the 12th, she had been texting us, wishing she could join the Zio Con and FOX protests for journalists.

Vicky was a cherished friend to many, especially to Theresa C., who shared that Vicky loved being part of this movement. Here, she found community, connection, and purpose in fighting for Palestine alongside all of us—a feeling that carried through right up to her final days.

From the moment we met her, she radiated warmth, openness, joy, and dedication. She was easy to love, and she touched countless hearts—including my own and even my mom’s. Recently, she had playfully changed her Signal name to “Rag Doll,” and some of her last messages there read like gentle goodbyes—sweet reminders that she spent her final days feeling grateful, peaceful, and loved.

One of her last texts came after a gathering at Jodie’s house with Medea, another after Linda Milazzo’s beautiful note to the group—Vicky responded with a heart, letting us know she felt the same love and solidarity. That was who she was: expressive, affectionate, and always connected to those around her.

She will be deeply missed. As Theresa beautifully said, we like to imagine Vicky somewhere out in the universe, making art with the children and adults of Palestine who were martyred—joining them in spirit, and helping us stay strong in the global struggle for Palestine’s total liberation. We will carry on in their honor, and in Vicky’s too.

Rest in power and peace, Vicky.