We at CODEPINK are devastated by the news of the murder in Baghdad of the great feminist leader, Yanar Mohammed, who founded the Organisation for Women's Freedom in Iraq. Yanar was a dear friend to many of us. Her courage and spirit were unmatched, despite constant death threats. We mourn her assassination by a targeted militia attack and honor her life. We are devastated by her loss, join with those across the world who loved her and whose lives she changed. She built a feminist community and homes to support women and girls confronting violence, displacement, and systemic repression, and offered what they needed for a better future. She provided food and shelter for survivors of violence and demanded an end to war and militarization.



Yanar’s assassination is a reminder of the continuing costs of the war on Iraq and the destruction of its society. Her life was dedicated to ending wars and building a future rooted in peace for the women of Iraq. May she rest in peace and love.