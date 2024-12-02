Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of November 25, 2024

How to make the most of your Friday without getting caught up in the chaos of shopping for things you don't need.

Shoutout this week to the amazing members of CODEPINK Ontario (CPO) for organizing the anti-imperialist, global justice feminist contingent at the rally for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Apply by Monday, Dec 2, 2024

In this episode, CODEPINK’s Digital Content Producer, Nuvpreet Kalra, speaks with American journalist Jeremy Loffredo who was recently imprisoned by Israel. In their discussion, Jeremy recounts the events leading to his detention, his experience in solitary confinement, and the astonishing court process that has left him still under investigation in Israel. Nuvpreet and Jeremy also cover the broader context of censorship and attacks on journalists by Israel. Over the past 14 months, more than 188 journalists have been killed in Gaza, and 58 journalists from the occupied West Bank remain in Israeli detention

What Was Missing From COP 29: Toward an Anti-Militarist Climate Movement

Opposing the ADL in our schools at Santa Barbara County Office of Education

Talking to Senators Before they Vote on Blocking Weapons to Israel

President Biden still has the opportunity to act before his term ends. Over half of Ukrainians now support a quick, negotiated settlement, yet his administration continues to escalate the conflict with $6 billion in weapons, illegal landmines, and long-range missiles. Biden must prioritize peace and de-escalation to end the crisis in Ukraine before it spirals further. Sign the petition to demand Biden act for peace: https://www.codepink.org/bidenlist

Yesterday, we were honored to celebrate CAIR’s 30 years of incredible work. We are so grateful to be recognized for our efforts toward justice for Palestine. Thank you, CAIR!

Yesterday we visited the office of Senator Jacky Rosen, who had urged Senators to vote against Bernie Sanders’ Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block certain weapons to Israel. We were with members of the Jewish community whose parents had survived the holocaust, reminding the Jewish senator that Jewish values must be rooted in justice—and that includes justice for Palestinians. Note: She’s received $1,374,172 from pro-Israel lobby groups.

