Check out our activities for the Week of November 25, 2024

How to make the most of your Friday without getting caught up in the chaos of shopping for things you don't need.
Shoutout this week to the amazing members of CODEPINK Ontario (CPO) for organizing the anti-imperialist, global justice feminist contingent at the rally for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
TOP ACTIONS
- Biden: Meet These Key Demands Before Your Term Ends!
- Join the Hunger Strike for Northern Gaza!
- Invest in Peace this Giving Tuesday!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Stop the $20 Billion Weapons Sale to Israel
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
- Local Peace Economy Toolkit
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- This bill is racist.
- A sobering reminder...
- "F**k You Al, I am resigning."- US State Department officials should say the same to Blinken!
- 10 Inspiring Alternatives to Black Friday Consumerism
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up November 2024
Apply by Monday, Dec 2, 2024
RADIO
In this episode, CODEPINK’s Digital Content Producer, Nuvpreet Kalra, speaks with American journalist Jeremy Loffredo who was recently imprisoned by Israel. In their discussion, Jeremy recounts the events leading to his detention, his experience in solitary confinement, and the astonishing court process that has left him still under investigation in Israel. Nuvpreet and Jeremy also cover the broader context of censorship and attacks on journalists by Israel. Over the past 14 months, more than 188 journalists have been killed in Gaza, and 58 journalists from the occupied West Bank remain in Israeli detention
WEBINAR
What Was Missing From COP 29: Toward an Anti-Militarist Climate Movement
VIDEO
Opposing the ADL in our schools at Santa Barbara County Office of Education
VIDEO
Talking to Senators Before they Vote on Blocking Weapons to Israel
TOP TWEET #1
Reminder that McDonald's has donated tens of thousands of meals to the Israeli Occupation Forces since the escalation in the genocide last year.— CODEPINK (@codepink) November 28, 2024
Power to the protestors! https://t.co/dfSZzmUQ9E pic.twitter.com/9hBbf8UFtV
TOP TWEET #2
British activist Sarah Wilkinson has been arrested for a second time.— CODEPINK (@codepink) November 29, 2024
Sarah spoke with us only weeks ago about the repression on the movement for Palestine.
She remained resolute in her action then, and she surely will now.
https://t.co/XfeYBgnVu3
TOP TWEET #3
This holiday season, as I sit in comfort with medicine, warm food, and safety, I can’t stop thinking of the people in Gaza. My heart aches knowing my government sends bombs instead of aid. We have to do more to end this genocide! pic.twitter.com/bd1TXTdruK— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) November 27, 2024
@codepinkalert
President Biden still has the opportunity to act before his term ends. Over half of Ukrainians now support a quick, negotiated settlement, yet his administration continues to escalate the conflict with $6 billion in weapons, illegal landmines, and long-range missiles. Biden must prioritize peace and de-escalation to end the crisis in Ukraine before it spirals further. Sign the petition to demand Biden act for peace: https://www.codepink.org/bidenlist♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Yesterday, we were honored to celebrate CAIR’s 30 years of incredible work. We are so grateful to be recognized for our efforts toward justice for Palestine. Thank you, CAIR!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Yesterday we visited the office of Senator Jacky Rosen, who had urged Senators to vote against Bernie Sanders’ Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block certain weapons to Israel. We were with members of the Jewish community whose parents had survived the holocaust, reminding the Jewish senator that Jewish values must be rooted in justice—and that includes justice for Palestinians. Note: She’s received $1,374,172 from pro-Israel lobby groups.♬ original sound - CODEPINK