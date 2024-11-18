The House just passed a bill targeting Chinese researchers and academics. The legislation is set to revive the “New Chinese Exclusion Act” that was previously dismantled at the start of Biden’s term due to its blatant discrimination against those of Chinese descent. The legislation titled H.R.1398: Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act of 2024*, is a form of institutionalized racism that specifically targets individuals working in science and academia for being “Chinese spies.”

The previous “China Initiative” launched under the Trump administration contributed to a chilling perception bias within research institutions, dividing workplaces and making it more difficult for Asian Americans to get hired. The initiative is racist, dystopian, and dangerous to the AAPI community.

👉 Tell the Committee on the Judiciary to Vote No on the New Chinese Exclusion Act!

H.R.1398 was part of a 25 anti-China bills that sailed through the House, passing 237-180 with a strong Republican majority vote. It now waits on the Committee of the Judiciary’s post-election bills, which could easily pass with a Republican majority in the Senate.

Nobody in the AAPI community was safe from the New Chinese Exclusion Act, and some members of Congress voiced their opposition. Congressman Jerry Nadler commented, “If you were a person of Chinese descent working in American higher education, you were a suspect.” Representative Judy Chu described the legislation as a “new McCarthyism” that “cast a chilling effect on our academic community.”

Over the course of the New Chinese Exclusion Act, more than 250 researchers of Asian descent lost their jobs. However, only three of the 250 were ever convicted, revealing that most investigations were fabrications based on paranoia and hate.

👉 Tell the Committee: No Discriminatory Bills Against Asian Americans!

The initiative ruined more than just careers. For Chinese American Jane Wu, it cost her life.

Wu was a prominent neuroscientist at Northwestern University, known for her work in molecular biology and studies of neurodegenerative diseases. She took her own life in July 2024 after US investigations attempting to link her to China ruined her career, and led to the closing of her lab. Her death was felt deeply across the scientific community and marked the tragic human costs of such investigations.

The anti-China politicization of science and technology in the US has led to policies that are systematically racist. The New Chinese Exclusion Act will only lead to discriminatory investigations, increased Asian American hate, and the ruining of lives.

👉 Tell the Senate: No New Chinese Exclusion Act! No Racist Legislation!

Peace and solidarity,

Megan, Jodie, and the CODEPINK Team

Join the webinar Our Journey Through China on December 12 at 6pm ET to hear about our community trip through China and what we learned.

Read China Bashing Week: Congress Passes 25 Anti-China Bills to learn more.

Take further action:

Contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting and learn more about China Is Not Our Enemy biweekly meetings, including our upcoming one on Monday, Sept 30th at 7pm ET.

Follow our social media: Instagram | X

**H.R.1398: Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act of 2024



