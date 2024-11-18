We know you may be busy this week with the impending holiday season and all that comes with it, so we will keep this brief.

We want to thank you for the overwhelming support you’ve given us over the last few weeks, as Congress tried to attack nonprofits, and as we tried to sustain our organization for the new year. Thanks to your support, we smashed our initial Giving Tuesday fundraising goal, with a generous donor matching your contributions up to $25,000. We still need to raise enough funds to sustain our Palestine campaign and regional organizer positions in the coming year. We receive so much love and appreciation for the work we do, but it really is you, the CODEPINK community, that makes anything we do possible. We don’t need a settler-colonial holiday to remind us to give thanks; we are humbled every day that so many of you want to support us.

We also want to give a sobering reminder of how Israel uses the holidays to expand its attacks on Palestinian life. Last Thanksgiving, while people in the U.S. were distracted by the holiday and Black Friday shopping, Israel attacked the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, trapping over 200 Palestinians inside. Israel killed 12-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim Fuad Edely in the West Bank. Israel also arrested the director of Al-Shifa hospital. That same day, 27 Palestinians were killed in an attack on a UN school in Jabalia refugee camp. While Americans are distracted, Israel uses U.S. taxpayer dollars to wage its war on children and hospitals.

This doesn’t just happen during Thanksgiving; Israel also launches attacks around Christmas, during Ramadan, Eid, and any major holiday celebrated around the world. The Israeli military carries out some of its most egregious human rights violations when they know we aren’t looking — so no matter how long it’s been, no matter how many videos we see, no matter how many times we have to march or petition or take action — the people of Gaza can’t look away from their own genocide. We owe it to them, if it's the absolute least we can do, to not look away. We owe it to them to not be distracted.

With endless hope and gratitude,

Danaka, Adnaan, Ann, Aaron, Farida, Grace, Jasmine, Jodie, Marcy, Marie, Mark, Medea, Megan, Melissa, Michelle, Nancy, Nour, Nuvpreet, Pam, Ryan, Teri and Tim

