Check out our activities for the Week of March 23, 2026

💗 🇨🇺 Here's the truth about some of the myths floating around about our delegation to Cuba over the weekend. We can't be distracted from the brutal and urgent reality that the U.S. has imposed a humanitarian crisis on nearly 10 million people in Cuba. We're already back in the halls of Congress today to push against a U.S. invasion of Cuba and for an end to the blockade once and for all. We won't be idle as our government tries to starve our Cuban brothers and sisters. ABAJO EL BLOQUEO!