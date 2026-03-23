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Check out our activities for the Week of March 23, 2026

Excerpt from “What I Saw in Cuba Was Resilience" by Gerardo Delgado

Read it here!

This weekend, CODEPINK Atlanta showed up to their local No Kings rally with anti-imperialist demands: ICE out of Georgia! Hands off Africa! Hands off the Middle East!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 344: To Cuba with Love: CODEPINK Co-founder Medea Benjamin returns from a humanitarian aid delegation to Cuba to debrief the delegation’s work delivering medicines and supplies. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, Mike Prysner, the new exec director of the Center for Conscience and War talks to us about conscientious objectors in the military resisting Trump’s unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: Building Community From Passion

WEBINAR

Breaking the Blockade: Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba

WEBINAR

John Mearsheimer & Trita Parsi: U.S.-Israeli War on Iran – Risks of Wider Conflict

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@codepinkalert

💗 Delegates to the Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba are painting a mural of humanity.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

After delivering over 6,300lbs of aid, our CODEPINK delegation to the Nuestra América Convoy is leaving Cuba today full of conviction to oppose the US blockade. ABAJO EL BLOQUEO!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

💗 🇨🇺 Here's the truth about some of the myths floating around about our delegation to Cuba over the weekend. We can't be distracted from the brutal and urgent reality that the U.S. has imposed a humanitarian crisis on nearly 10 million people in Cuba. We're already back in the halls of Congress today to push against a U.S. invasion of Cuba and for an end to the blockade once and for all. We won't be idle as our government tries to starve our Cuban brothers and sisters. ABAJO EL BLOQUEO!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK