Check out our activities for the Week of March 23, 2026

Excerpt from “What I Saw in Cuba Was Resilience" by Gerardo Delgado
This weekend, CODEPINK Atlanta showed up to their local No Kings rally with anti-imperialist demands: ICE out of Georgia! Hands off Africa! Hands off the Middle East!
TOP ACTIONS
- Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
- Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Act Now — Bombs Are Falling! Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey: You won’t get away with profiting off human suffering!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
RADIO
Episode 344: To Cuba with Love: CODEPINK Co-founder Medea Benjamin returns from a humanitarian aid delegation to Cuba to debrief the delegation’s work delivering medicines and supplies. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, Mike Prysner, the new exec director of the Center for Conscience and War talks to us about conscientious objectors in the military resisting Trump’s unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.
WEBINAR
LPE Gathering: Building Community From Passion
WEBINAR
Breaking the Blockade: Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba
WEBINAR
John Mearsheimer & Trita Parsi: U.S.-Israeli War on Iran – Risks of Wider Conflict
TOP TWEET #1
We're leaving Cuba today after a profound experience of learning about how the US blockade is causing Cubans to suffer.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 23, 2026
We return to the US with more conviction and urgency to end the US blockade on Cuba.
Cuba is not alone! 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/heOxO9eUoO
TOP TWEET #2
🇨🇺 The Granma 2.0 flotilla has reached Cuba carrying 30 tons of humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/MsEsGWhdb3— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 24, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
The US & Israel say they're ready to negotiate a ceasefire with Iran.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 25, 2026
For reference, this is what "ceasefire" means to them: https://t.co/Lq8PW2acwc
@codepinkalert
💗 Delegates to the Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba are painting a mural of humanity.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
After delivering over 6,300lbs of aid, our CODEPINK delegation to the Nuestra América Convoy is leaving Cuba today full of conviction to oppose the US blockade. ABAJO EL BLOQUEO!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
💗 🇨🇺 Here's the truth about some of the myths floating around about our delegation to Cuba over the weekend. We can't be distracted from the brutal and urgent reality that the U.S. has imposed a humanitarian crisis on nearly 10 million people in Cuba. We're already back in the halls of Congress today to push against a U.S. invasion of Cuba and for an end to the blockade once and for all. We won't be idle as our government tries to starve our Cuban brothers and sisters. ABAJO EL BLOQUEO!♬ original sound - CODEPINK