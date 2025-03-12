Check out our activities for the Week of March 10, 2025

Skip navigation

Excerpt from "Is This the Beginning or the End of a New Cold War?" by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies

CODEPINK spent the week in Congress advocating for Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and U.S. permanent resident detained for exercising his free speech, leading to 102 members signing a letter defending his rights!

Episode 291: International Working Women's Day and Community Care: In this episode, Aaron reflects on International Working Women’s Day and its relevance to the recent abduction of Mahmoud Khalil by ICE and DHS. Then, tune in to a powerful conversation with CODEPINK staff members Jasmine, Makayla, Grace, and Danaka as they discuss the histories, principles, and practices of International Working Women’s Day.

Ruijin, China: Exploring the Red Capital Webinar

Time & The War Machine | Local Peace Economy Gathering March 12, 2025.

CODEPINK's Position on the War in Ukraine - Teach-in

This is the level of discourse from our elected officials: mindless repetition of talking points instead of actual facts. It’s pathetic. They know there is no legal reason to deport Mahmoud Khalil. He's a nonviolent student negotiator who hasn't broken any law. Join us as we Flood Congress for Mahmoud and demand his release! https://www.codepink.org/congress4mahmoud

An update on Mahmoud Khalil's case. A judge has stopped his deportation, but now Secretary of State Marco Rubio is invoking a Cold War-era law to try to establish the authority needed to deport any "alien" whose views he deems "dangerous." This is not just about Mahmoud and it is not just about Palestine. This affects all of us. We all need to be taking action to stop this deportation. We cannot allow it to become acceptable for the Trump administration to disappear and deport anyone they disagree with. Join protests across the country and send a letter to Columbia urging them to protect the other students slated to be deported by the Trump administration! (in bio)

Retired U.S. Army Colonel, former diplomat, and CODEPINK board member Ann Wright joins Jewish Voice for Peace at Trump Tower standing in solidarity to demand: Free Mahmoud Khalil! Stop the genocide in Gaza! Free, free Palestine!

