Check out our activities for the Week of March 10, 2025

Excerpt from "Is This the Beginning or the End of a New Cold War?" by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies
CODEPINK spent the week in Congress advocating for Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and U.S. permanent resident detained for exercising his free speech, leading to 102 members signing a letter defending his rights!
Read about Mahmoud's detainment here
TOP ACTIONS
- Tell Columbia University: Protect your students! STOP working with ICE!
- Sign the petition to WME to demand they address Brandt Joel's violent rhetoric!
- Tell Google’s CEO: Stop the Excuses, Restore the Gulf of Mexico!
- Tell Rachel Maddow: Uplift Peace in Ukraine!
- Tell the ICC: Investigate the Biden Admin for Aiding War Crimes!
- Flood the Israeli Embassy with Letters Demanding Dr. Abu Safiya’s Release!
- Tell UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya!
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- The Healthcare System In Cuba: How a Tiny Island Defies U.S. Sanctions to Lead in Healthcare
- Trump’s Latin America Policy: Inconsistencies and Vacillations
- CODEPINK at International Working Women's Day 2025
- Peace with China
- Is This the Beginning or the End of a New Cold War?
- Are you okay with this?
- Medea on MSNBC!
- "Release Mahmoud!" CODEPINK Reno to Join National Day of Action for Mahmoud Khalil
- CODEPINK L.A. to Join "Fire Musk" Rally and Protest at Tesla Dealership
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up March, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
Ruijin, China: Exploring the Red Capital Webinar
WEBINAR
Time & The War Machine | Local Peace Economy Gathering March 12, 2025.
WEBINAR
CODEPINK's Position on the War in Ukraine - Teach-in
TOP TWEET #1
The streets outside Mahmoud Khalil's court conference in New York are filled with people demanding his release.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 12, 2025
RELEASE MAHMOUD KHALIL NOW! https://t.co/QDDWb30wzP
TOP TWEET #2
Five years ago today, 26 year-old Breonna Taylor was killed by plainclothes officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department after they broke into her home on a no-knock search warrant. Of the three officers, only one has been convicted. pic.twitter.com/vLLabpFYyk— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 13, 2025
TOP TWEET #3
Don't forget what this is about.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 13, 2025
Columbia's endowment profits off the mass murder of Palestinians.
Columbia is punishing its students en masse for demanding an education that isn't funded by genocide. https://t.co/9U0LIg7Prb
@codepinkalert
This is the level of discourse from our elected officials: mindless repetition of talking points instead of actual facts. It’s pathetic. They know there is no legal reason to deport Mahmoud Khalil. He's a nonviolent student negotiator who hasn't broken any law. Join us as we Flood Congress for Mahmoud and demand his release! https://www.codepink.org/congress4mahmoud♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
An update on Mahmoud Khalil's case. A judge has stopped his deportation, but now Secretary of State Marco Rubio is invoking a Cold War-era law to try to establish the authority needed to deport any "alien" whose views he deems "dangerous." This is not just about Mahmoud and it is not just about Palestine. This affects all of us. We all need to be taking action to stop this deportation. We cannot allow it to become acceptable for the Trump administration to disappear and deport anyone they disagree with. Join protests across the country and send a letter to Columbia urging them to protect the other students slated to be deported by the Trump administration! (in bio)♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Retired U.S. Army Colonel, former diplomat, and CODEPINK board member Ann Wright joins Jewish Voice for Peace at Trump Tower standing in solidarity to demand: Free Mahmoud Khalil! Stop the genocide in Gaza! Free, free Palestine!♬ original sound - CODEPINK