March 14, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Reno Joins National Day of Action Demanding the Immediate Release of Mahmoud Khalil from ICE Detention

Reno, NV – On Saturday, March 15th at 12:00 PM, CODEPINK Reno will join the national movement to demand the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil from ICE detention. This emergency rally will take place at the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building, located at 400 S Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501. The rally is being organized by the Northern Nevada Democratic Socialists of America (NNDSA), with CODEPINK Reno as a co-sponsor.

Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent US resident, was illegally detained by ICE for his activism against the US-backed genocide in Palestine. Khalil, a lead student negotiator during the April 2024 Gaza encampments at Columbia University, was pursuing his master’s degree at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs when he was detained. His detention is part of a dangerous pattern of political repression under the Trump administration, which has sought to silence dissent against the US-supported human rights violations in Palestine and genocide in Gaza.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building, 400 S Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501

The rally will feature speeches, signs, banners, and flags, all aimed at amplifying the demand for Khalil's immediate release. The goal is to bring visibility to Khalil’s case and show lawmakers the importance of addressing this issue for Nevadans and beyond.

“This is not just about one person. This is about protecting our First Amendment rights and standing up against the suppression of political speech. Mahmoud Khalil’s detention is a blatant violation of his right to free expression. The Trump administration and DHS are sending a dangerous message that anyone who speaks out against US-backed war crimes in Palestine or anywhere can be silenced, detained, and even deported,” explained Kate with CODEPINK Reno.

“We want to make sure that as many people as possible are aware of Khalil’s case and the larger political implications. This rally will serve as a reminder that we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice. We must fight for the release of Mahmoud Khalil and protect the rights of all who resist political oppression,” she continued.

The rally is a call to action for community members to stand against the violation of civil liberties and to demand the immediate release of Khalil, who is facing the threat of deportation for no other reason than expressing his political views.

For more information, contact CODEPINK Reno at [email protected].

