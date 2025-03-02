FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rally and Protest at Tesla Dealership in Los Angeles on March 15 to Demand Accountability from Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Los Angeles, CA – CODEPINK LA and allies will hold a rally on March 15 at Noon at the Tesla dealership on Broadway and the Third Street Promenade in Los Angeles, California. The demonstration coincides with a busy time of foot and auto traffic, ensuring maximum visibility as protesters demand accountability from Elon Musk, the world's richest man, for his dangerous actions and influence on the people and the planet.

The rally aims to spotlight Musk's partnership with President Donald Trump as the two continue to push a harmful agenda of racist and fascist rhetoric that threatens democracy, civil liberties, and our collective future. Protesters also challenge Musk's numerous actions that infringe on privacy rights, including the illegal access of personal data.

In addition to Musk's controversial relationship with Trump, the protest will address his ongoing claims of cutting "wasteful" U.S. programs and contracts while overlooking his significant role as one of the government's most costly business partners. "If Musk truly wants to save the country money and improve lives, he should start by cutting the Pentagon and terminating his lucrative Pentagon contracts," said CODEPINK organizer.

Musk's companies, including SpaceX, continue to receive special government privileges, such as contracts to launch rockets that harm the ozone layer and contribute to climate change. Musk is also facing mounting criticism over his involvement in animal testing through his company Neuralink.

"Musk and Trump have no regard for the public's well-being. Every day, we hear reports of Musk's efforts to dismantle government agencies established to protect us, all while profiting off military contracts that endanger us and threaten our safety. His actions directly threaten workers' rights, privacy, and the fabric of our democracy," the organizer added.

