March 17, 2025

CODEPINK New York to Deliver Petition to Liaison Office of the International Criminal Court to the United Nations

New York, NY – CODEPINK, led by CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans, will deliver a petition to the Liaison Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to the United Nations on March 19th at 12:30pm ET at the ICC office, 866 United Nations Plaza, Suite 566 New York, to demand the ICC investigate the Biden Administration for aiding and abetting in Israel’s war crimes. The delivery seeks to uplift the efforts of the nonprofit organization DAWN, who have submitted a 172-page communication to the ICC recommending they investigate former President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Date: March 19, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Location: 866 United Nations Plaza, Suite 566 New York, NY

Participants will attempt to deliver a petition signed by over 4,200 individuals to head of office Ms. Karen Mosoti. The U.S. government, through its continued arming and backing of Israel, has proven it will not hold its officials accountable for their complicity in war crimes. The participants argue that the responsibility for justice now falls on the ICC.

"We have tried every available avenue within the U.S. to stop our government's complicity in the outrageous crimes we've witnessed since October 2023 in Gaza," said Raed Jarrar, DAWN's advocacy director. "When domestic institutions fail to uphold black-letter laws prohibiting military support to commit war crimes, we have a particular responsibility as Americans to hold American officials accountable for their roles in those crimes."

