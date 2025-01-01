Check out our activities for the Week of December 30, 2024

Excerpt is from: Five things to do in 2025! by Danaka Katovich
To a 2025 of hope, action, and peace!
TOP ACTIONS
- Support the Lawsuit Against California Congressmen Complicit in Genocide!
- Support CODEPINK & help us keep building the peace movement in 2025!
- Maersk: CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
- U.S. Out of Syria!
- Tell Nancy Pelosi: Stop Lying!!!
- Biden: Meet These Key Demands Before Your Term Ends!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Jimmy Carter Told Trump How to Put America First, But Will He Do It?
- Can't Believe it’s the New York Times and Not Daily Mail
- NYC Activists Confront Blinken While Showing Solidarity With the People of Turkey
- CODEPINK NYC Held Vigil Outside the Israeli Mission in NYC on Christmas Morning to Condemn Ongoing Genocide in Palestine
- The Earthquake Environmental Justice Groups Aren't Talking About
- October 7: A History in Threads
- President-elect Trump’s Christmas Message is One of Chaos, Turbulence and Retaliation for the Next Four Years
- Rose Bowl Parade DISRUPTED by Peace Activists; Five Detained
- Five things to do in 2025!
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up December 2024
RADIO
VIDEO
Demand Israel Release Dr. Abu Safiya
VIDEO
Why Marco Rubio would be a disastrous Secretary of State
WEBINAR
PRO-PALESTINE ACTIVISM IN 2025
TOP TWEET #1
Natural disasters usually have the attention of people around the world.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 3, 2025
But there is a bewildering longtime silence of environmental organizations when it comes to US militarism.
WAR IS NOT GREEN! pic.twitter.com/M8gRyGN9bN
TOP TWEET #2
Israel is setting fire to homes in Houla, southern Lebanon.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 3, 2025
Despite the ceasefire signed over a month ago, Israel continues to bomb Lebanon, fly surveillance flights over the country, and launch attacks on the border.pic.twitter.com/Ugl2B4mdE1
TOP TWEET #3
Palestinians in Gaza are facing the bitter winter, floods, and famine all while surviving Israel's relentless attacks and forced displacement.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 1, 2025
This is US-Israeli manufactured suffering. It must end.pic.twitter.com/8oiHo3bvsB