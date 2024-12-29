31 December 2024

On December 19, dozens of activists rallied along 1st Avenue near the U.N. to Urge the Governments of the United States and Turkey to Stop Facilitating Israel's Genocide against Palestinians. The activists demanded that Turkish President Erdogan listen to the Turkish people and stop fueling Israel's Genocide against the Palestinians. Activists were also able to shout at Secretary of State Blinken, who somehow dares to show his face in public, as he marched into the United Nations compound, surrounded by a phalanx of Secret Service agents.

In front of diplomats returning from lunch at their offices near the U.N., Blinken was denounced as a murderer and a starver of children, a butcher without a soul. Blinken and his entourage increased their pace as activists approached to shower him with the accumulated outrage created by a year of his gaslighting to allow Israel to continue its sniping and starving children, doctors, and other humanitarian staff, torture, and murder.

President Erdogan and the Turkish government, undoubtedly in coordination with the United States, continue to facilitate the shipment of oil and dual-use goods to Israel. Erdogan's actions are literally and figuratively fueling the genocide of Palestinians. American activists stand with Turkish activists and people of conscience worldwide who demand that Turkey end its complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.

"Despite Erdogan's strong language against Israel's actions in Palestine and his promise to end all trade with Israel, Erdogan continues to trade with Israel. Turkey facilitates shipments of Azeri oil (40% of Israeli oil imports) and continues to export dual-use materials to Israel. Furthermore, Erdogan is obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza, having blocked two ships that intended to send aid to Gaza from leaving its ports. At the same time, Turkey has allowed ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock at its ports. Erdogan's public stance against Israel while it continues to fuel Israel's genocide is nothing short of hypocritical. We stand in solidarity with Turkish citizens and activists who are bravely holding their government accountable and have called on activists worldwide to pressure Turkey as well, " explained CODEPINK World Court Campaign organizer Nadia.

In May 2024, President Erdogan and the Turkish Government declared a trade embargo against Israel in response to Israel's violation of the Genocide Convention. Israel continues to starve and wantonly murder the Palestinian population in Gaza and is expanding its genocidal rampage to the West Bank and other parts of the Levant. But President Erdogan and his government did not stop trading relations with Israel and, instead, assured the delivery of fuel and other goods that benefit the apartheid state. Erdogan's hypocrisy has been denounced by activists worldwide. Turkish activists have been blocking ships from the Israeli shipping company, ZIM International, that were docked in Turkey to obtain goods for delivery to Israel.

"We are here to support and express gratitude to Turkish activists and society generally that have taken action to stop Israel's wanton murder and starvation of Palestinians. President Erdogan and the government of Turkiye are deceitful in their claims they are banning trade with Israel. They are not, since they deliver to Israel oil, metals, and consumer goods through Israeli shipping companies, ZIM, and others, which they have welcomed into their ports. Erdogan must take real, effective action to sanction Israel for starving Palestinians and for committing acts of genocide against them rather than facilitating these crimes." said Robert Jereski.

Activists worldwide held demonstrations in November against President Erdogan and the Government of Turkiye's betrayal of the Palestinian people in violation of International Humanitarian Law. We will not stop until President Erdogan stops fueling genocide.

If you want to join CODEPINK's World Court campaign or would like more information, please get in touch with Robert at [email protected], Nadia at [email protected], or Anita at [email protected].