Check out our activities for the Week of December 29, 2025

Excerpt from "10 Good Things That Happened in 2025" By Medea Benjamin

In 2025, CODEPINK seized every opportunity to disrupt the halls of power. To another year of beautiful resistance. 💗

Episode 332: 2025: Victories, Disruptions, and What Comes Next: Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin look back on 2025, reflecting on CODEPINK’s campaigns to challenge U.S. militarism, stop weapons shipments, confront propaganda, and build people-powered resistance—from Gaza and Cyprus to China, Venezuela, and Capitol Hill. They close by looking ahead to the fights and possibilities of 2026.

Resisting Empire: What Trump’s Foreign Policy Means for Latin America

Top 10 CODEPINK Moments of 2025

"We are calling on the American people to join us”

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland undermines Somalia’s sovereignty, escalates tensions in the Horn of Africa, and opens the door to using African land for war and for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. This is illegal. It’s destabilizing. And the world must condemn it.

From calling for the bombing and starvation of Gaza, to smearing peace activists, to openly serving foreign lobby interests, we spent 2025 in the halls of Congress exposing exactly who our members of Congress represent (and it’s not the American people). This video is a highlight reel of that year: the moments they wish weren’t on camera. And in 2026? We’re coming back louder, sharper, and impossible to ignore.

Trump threatens to attack Iran to “protect human rights” while backing genocide, starvation, and siege in Gaza. If he cared about Iranians, he’d lift sanctions. If he cared about Palestinians, he’d stop Israel. Hands off Iran. Free Palestine.

