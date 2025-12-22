Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of December 22, 2025

Excerpt from "Trump might not invade Venezuela yet, but what he is doing is worse" by Michelle Ellner

This week, Medea Benjamin was joined by historian and journalist Vijay Prashad for an important conversation around the current political situation in Latin America and what it means for peace, sovereignty, and people’s movements.

Episode 331: Storytelling, Design, & Christmas in Palestine: Join CODEPINK's Engagement Manager, Grace Siegelman as she is joined by Palestinian Christian Designer, Laila Grace Zayed, to discuss a Christmas celebration in Bethlehem for the first time since Oct 7 2023, as well as Laila's own contributions to the Palestinian Liberation Movement through industrial design, educational programming, Tatreez, photography, grassroots organizing in Chicago and so much more.

Resisting Empire: What Trump’s Foreign Policy Means for Latin America

After COP 30: Militarism, the Planet, & the Path Forward

Decolonizing December: Anti-Imperial Holidays for the Peace Activist: Campaign Action Weeks

What's wrong with you, @TulsiGabbard ? These Islamophobic lies aren’t just offensive, they’re dangerous. When the Director of National Intelligence spreads post-9/11 fearmongering, people get hurt. We’ve seen where this leads.

“We are calling on the American people to join us” Sonia from Mothers Against the War in Puerto Rico urges people to oppose the US occupation of Puerto Rico - and unify in resistance against the US war on Venezuela.

On Christmas Day, while families gathered for peace and goodwill, the U.S. was dropping bombs. Without congressional approval, without public debate, the Trump administration launched airstrikes in northwest Nigeria dragging the U.S. into yet another conflict that poses no threat to the American people. Bombs don’t bring peace. They deepen suffering, fuel chaos, and repeat the same deadly pattern we’ve seen for decades. This holiday season, let’s tell our government: Stop the killing.

