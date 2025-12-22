Check out our activities for the Week of December 22, 2025

Excerpt from "Trump might not invade Venezuela yet, but what he is doing is worse" by Michelle Ellner
This week, Medea Benjamin was joined by historian and journalist Vijay Prashad for an important conversation around the current political situation in Latin America and what it means for peace, sovereignty, and people’s movements.
Episode 331: Storytelling, Design, & Christmas in Palestine: Join CODEPINK's Engagement Manager, Grace Siegelman as she is joined by Palestinian Christian Designer, Laila Grace Zayed, to discuss a Christmas celebration in Bethlehem for the first time since Oct 7 2023, as well as Laila's own contributions to the Palestinian Liberation Movement through industrial design, educational programming, Tatreez, photography, grassroots organizing in Chicago and so much more.
Resisting Empire: What Trump’s Foreign Policy Means for Latin America
After COP 30: Militarism, the Planet, & the Path Forward
Decolonizing December: Anti-Imperial Holidays for the Peace Activist: Campaign Action Weeks
During the holidays, we might find ourselves facing war propaganda lines repeated.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 22, 2025
As the Trump regime continues to escalate attacks on Venezuela, this might be a topic of conversation that comes up. Here are some common propaganda lines — and how you can educate. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/do7D6GPHGa
Freedom of speech.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 23, 2025
Freedom of protest.
Freedom of ICE CREAM.
Tell Unilever and Magnum Ice Cream Company: Free Ben & Jerry’s! https://t.co/Pnumhxa8X4 pic.twitter.com/YGuinEcPGU
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was abducted by the IOF from Kamal Adwan Hospital one year ago this week.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 25, 2025
Israel has detained & tortured Dr. Abu Safiya for one whole year.
We won't forget him nor the 360+ health workers Israel has abducted from Gaza since October 2023. pic.twitter.com/0ukcTysI0Q
What's wrong with you, @TulsiGabbard ? These Islamophobic lies aren’t just offensive, they’re dangerous. When the Director of National Intelligence spreads post-9/11 fearmongering, people get hurt. We’ve seen where this leads.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
“We are calling on the American people to join us” Sonia from Mothers Against the War in Puerto Rico urges people to oppose the US occupation of Puerto Rico - and unify in resistance against the US war on Venezuela.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
On Christmas Day, while families gathered for peace and goodwill, the U.S. was dropping bombs. Without congressional approval, without public debate, the Trump administration launched airstrikes in northwest Nigeria dragging the U.S. into yet another conflict that poses no threat to the American people. Bombs don’t bring peace. They deepen suffering, fuel chaos, and repeat the same deadly pattern we’ve seen for decades. This holiday season, let’s tell our government: Stop the killing.♬ original sound - CODEPINK