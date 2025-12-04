Episode 331: Storytelling, Design, & Christmas in Palestine: Join CODEPINK's Engagement Manager, Grace Siegelman as she is joined by Palestinian Christian Designer Laila Grace Zayed to discuss a Christmas celebration in Bethlehem for the first time since Oct 7 2023, as well as Laila's own contributions to the Palestinian Liberation Movement through industrial design, educational programming, Tatreez, photography, grassroots organizing in Chicago and so much more.
