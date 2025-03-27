LEAKED: Intelligence Memo Reveals Operation “COTTONBALL”
1 April 2025

CODEPINK Delivers Petition to The Academy Over its Failure to Name Israel's Role in Hamdan Ballal's Attack
31 March 2025

Joint Statement From CODEPINK and CODEPINK Indiana Regarding Sen. Jim Banks' False Accusations
28 March 2025

Statement Regarding Recent Attempts to Defame Peace Activists and Attack Students Speaking Out Against Genocide
27 March 2025