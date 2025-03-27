FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 2, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK to Join Both the Hands Off Rally and the Emergency March for Palestine in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On April 5, 2025, CODEPINK supporters from across the nation will converge in Washington, D.C., to participate in both the Hands Off rally and the Emergency March on D.C. for Palestine

Hands Off Rally

WHEN : 12:00 PM, April 5, 2025

: 12:00 PM, April 5, 2025 WHERE: Washington Monument (Sylvan Theater), National Mall, Washington, D.C.

Emergency March on D.C.

WHEN: 1:00 PM, April 5, 2025

1:00 PM, April 5, 2025 WHERE: Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW, Washington D.C.

VISUALS: CODEPINK will bring its signature bold visuals and a moving art exhibit to the marches, underscoring the human cost of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Expect visuals of lives destroyed under the rubble created by U.S. bombs.

While CODEPINK stands in solidarity with much of the agenda for the Hands Off rally, we disagree with the Hands Off NATO messaging. CODEPINK advocates for a hands-off agenda that includes international demands such as Hands-off Palestine, Yemen, and Ukraine instead of NATO, which has been involved in decades of destructive military interventions from Libya to Afghanistan, causing widespread violence, civilian casualties, and devastation.

At the Emergency March on D.C. for Palestine, CODEPINK will continue its call for the United States to cease sending weapons to Israel and to hold Israel accountable for violating ceasefire agreements. The group will also demand an end to the repression of student activists advocating for Palestinian rights.

"We are joining both the Hands Off rally and the Emergency March because we refuse to stand by as the horrific human rights violations in Gaza continue," said CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans. "Every day brings new atrocities, and it's critical that we raise our voices and demand an end to this madness—stop the flow of weapons, enforce a permanent ceasefire, return all hostages, and end the ethnic cleansing. We must make 'Hands Off Palestine' a central part of the Hands Off agenda."

For more information about the march, please contact Adnaan Stumo, CODEPINK DC Coordinator, at [email protected].

