In Loving Memory of Joanna Macy (1929–2025)

CODEPINK mourns the passing and celebrates the extraordinary life of Joanna Macy, whose spirit and teachings have left a lasting mark on our movement for peace and justice.

Joanna was a beloved visionary and guiding light. Her presence within CODEPINK over the years helped deepen our understanding of what it means to take action from a place of love, not fear. She joined us in protest, in reflection, and in building the kind of world where all life is honored.

Joanna offered more than wisdom—she offered a pathway. Her deep ecological thinking, rooted in systems theory, Buddhist philosophy, and decades of activism, helped illuminate how inner transformation and outer resistance are deeply connected. She reminded us that grief, rage, and despair in the face of war or environmental destruction are not weaknesses to suppress, but signs of our fierce love for life.

Through her involvement in CODEPINK’s local peace economy work and her connection to so many of our community members, Joanna encouraged us to organize from a place of interconnection and compassion.

We remember Joanna not only for her brilliance, but for her generosity of spirit, and her unwavering commitment to a future grounded in love and peace.

With deep gratitude, we honor Joanna’s life and carry her legacy forward.

Rest in power and peace, Joanna. Your vision is alive in our every act of resistance and care.