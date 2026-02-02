Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of February 2, 2026

Excerpt from "Trump’s Board of Peace Is a Dystopia in Motion" by Julia Norman

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK concluded our special two-part webinar series with CAPJ on the U.S. role in Pakistan!

Watch Part 1 here!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

TOOLKITS

Now is a critical moment engage with our communities, get organized, and stand united against ICE terror! 

Check out the toolkit here!

RADIO

Episode 337: Voices from Venezuela: The People Want Peace and Justice: In this episode of CODEPINK radio, Leonardo Flores speaks with Ana Maldonado and Deputy Nicolas Maduro Guerra about the US attack on Venezuela, the kidnapping of President Maduro and the response of the Venezuelan people.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

U.S.–Pakistan Relationship & Its Impact on the Region

WEBINAR

Nuestra America rejects the Monroe Doctrine

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: The Power of Awe and Inspiration

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

NOW: We asked the Secretary of the Treasury about the impact of U.S. sanctions on Cuba about hunger, rising infant mortality, and fuel cutoffs that deny people food, water, and healthcare. This is a war against civilians. End the sanctions. Let Cuba live.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is causing a humanitarian catastrophe in Cuba. US sanctions are causing shortages of food, water, and medicine. Hospitals are operating without power. Children under 5 are dying at alarming rates. This is economic warfare against the people of Cuba.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Watch Rep. Issa go from congressman to playground bully in under 30 seconds. One question about the Board of Peace and Rep. Issa responds with insults and a meltdown.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK