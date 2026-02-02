Check out our activities for the Week of February 2, 2026

Excerpt from "Trump’s Board of Peace Is a Dystopia in Motion" by Julia Norman
This week, CODEPINK concluded our special two-part webinar series with CAPJ on the U.S. role in Pakistan!
- World Central Kitchen: Feed Cuba during this Man-Made Crisis
- Send a letter to the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post to tell them to stop whitewashing an ongoing genocide.
- Sign the petition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding that FIFA move all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States.
- Send a letter to the UCLA Burkle Center to demand they cancel Bari Weiss' event!
- Tell PBS Directors: Support the film "Voices From the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty"
- AMA: Demand the Release of Dr. Abu Safiya!
- The Military’s AI Strategy Threatens Everything We Love
- Trump’s Board of Peace Is a Dystopia in Motion
- They really don’t want you to know this.
- "It is collective punishment." CODEPINK's Statement on Trump Administration"s "National Emergency" Declared on Cuba
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up February 2026
Now is a critical moment engage with our communities, get organized, and stand united against ICE terror!
Episode 337: Voices from Venezuela: The People Want Peace and Justice: In this episode of CODEPINK radio, Leonardo Flores speaks with Ana Maldonado and Deputy Nicolas Maduro Guerra about the US attack on Venezuela, the kidnapping of President Maduro and the response of the Venezuelan people.
U.S.–Pakistan Relationship & Its Impact on the Region
Nuestra America rejects the Monroe Doctrine
LPE Gathering: The Power of Awe and Inspiration
One month ago, the United States bombed Venezuela.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 3, 2026
They killed and wounded over 200 people.
Not only has the US got away with this act of war, but they continue to hold in captivity the sitting President.
🇨🇺 In 1960, a State Dept memo concluded the Cuban revolution was too popular to overthrow, so they should "den[y] money and supplies to Cuba, to decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation, and overthrow of government."— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 4, 2026
66 years of genocidal strategy. pic.twitter.com/8qk3BJIQMR
This is a war crime.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 6, 2026
This administration is boasting about bombing and burning people to death in international waters. https://t.co/KLeHel6OR4
NOW: We asked the Secretary of the Treasury about the impact of U.S. sanctions on Cuba about hunger, rising infant mortality, and fuel cutoffs that deny people food, water, and healthcare. This is a war against civilians. End the sanctions. Let Cuba live.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is causing a humanitarian catastrophe in Cuba. US sanctions are causing shortages of food, water, and medicine. Hospitals are operating without power. Children under 5 are dying at alarming rates. This is economic warfare against the people of Cuba.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Watch Rep. Issa go from congressman to playground bully in under 30 seconds. One question about the Board of Peace and Rep. Issa responds with insults and a meltdown.♬ original sound - CODEPINK