Episode 330: The Caribbean, Gaza & GI Resistance: In the first half of this episode, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin co-host Empire on the Rocks to update us on resistance at home and abroad. From Trump administration attacks on the Somali community to US military threats against Latin America to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, CODEPINK Radio unpacks the news with an anti-war quiz. In the second half of this episode, James M. Branum, an attorney with the National Lawyers Guild’s Military Law Project, briefs us on the upsurge in GI resistance in the US Air Force and imagines what broader collective resistance might look like in the face of Trump’s violence against Venezuela.
