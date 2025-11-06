Episode 327: Saudi Arabia, Trump & Global Elites vs. People Power: In this episode, CODEPINK host Marcy Winograd explores the "Saudification" of the US with Karen Attiah, former global opinion editor for the Washington Post. Following MBS's visit to the White House, Attiah--once a colleague of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi-- speaks out on the dangers of global elites trading cash and consolidating power. In the second half of the podcast, Marcy speaks with Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco/Bay Area chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). Billoo recounts the successful CAIR campaign to release British journalist Sami Hindi from ICE detention during the crackdown on voices for Palestinian rights. Billoo offers advice for how people can protect their neighborhoods and schools from ICE abductions.
