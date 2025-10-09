Episode 324: War, Sanctions, and the Classroom: The Global Fight for Truth and Peace: Marcy Winograd and co-host Teri Mattson connect the dots from Medea Benjamin’s hurricane-relief mission in Cuba to Trump’s military escalation around Venezuela and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s push to end unauthorized hostilities. They spotlight Pepperdine’s hire of Johnny Moore and the Gaza “humanitarian” scandal, lift up divest-from-war campaigns, and echo Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on how mass incarceration, sanctions, and endless wars stem from the same sickness: empire, plus a rapid-fire quiz on nukes and militarism. In the second half, Marcy and Rick Chertoff unpack “What’s Missing in Holocaust Education,” centering the Nakba, free inquiry in classrooms, and how to teach liberation, not propaganda.
