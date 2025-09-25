Episode 322: The Israel Lobby, Trump’s Warpath, and the Latin American Pushback: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin kick off a brand-new segment of Empire on the Rocks with a fiery round of “One Truth, Two Lies.” From Governor Newsom’s squirming AIPAC moment to Chicago’s mayor calling for a general strike and Trump’s missile strikes on Venezuelan boats, Marcy and Medea expose how empire operates at home and abroad, and who’s standing up to it. Tune in for sharp analysis, biting humor, and a global lens. In the second half, Marcy dives into California classrooms to uncover how the Israel lobby is rewriting “antisemitism education” to silence teachers who tell the truth about Palestine.