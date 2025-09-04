Episode 320: Gaza, ICE, Ellison & Venezuela: In this episode, co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin debut Empire on the Rocks, a segment that analyzes top news stories through an anti-war lens. Topics include the U.S.-Israel ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Israel/ICE axis, troops in U.S. cities, and the Ellison/Trump/Rubio/Blair cabal.

In the second half of this episode, Marcy speaks with our CODEPINK Palestine campaigner Jenin about the media company Paramount, and interviews CODEPINK Latin America campaigner Michelle Ellner on Trump’s regime-change propaganda to attack Venezuela.