In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss efforts on Capitol Hill to stop further US military involvement in Iran and expose the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a dangerous front for the Israeli military. David Swanson, executive director of World Beyond War, and Ann Wright, board member of CODEPINK, share their participation in European protests to shut down Ramstein Air Base and denounce NATO as a warfare alliance raiding public treasuries. In the second half of the podcast, we hear segments from Danny Haiphong's Left Lens podcast featuring Mohammad Marandi, professor at the University of Tehran, and Ali Abunimah, executive director of the Electronic Intifada.
Got an idea for an episode? Get in touch with Michelle