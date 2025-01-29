In this episode, host Marcy Winograd features a segment from CODEPINK Congress, where Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies, co-authors of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless War, discuss the phone call between President Trump and Russian President Putin that initiated negotiations in Saudi Arabia on renewed diplomatic relations. In the second half of the program, Peter Kuznick, director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, shares his insights on why Trump wants to restart arms control talks with Russia—treaties he abandoned during his first term.arms control treaties he abandoned in his first term.

