This week we're joined by CODEPINK's co-director Danaka Katovich as we discuss the upcoming congressional reconciliation bills and what they may mean for federal funds across the board. In a time of heightened propaganda and misdirection away from the things that matter, Danaka's breakdown is incredibly timely. In part two, we're resharing a segment from our recent Media Literacy 4 Internationalists training with Abby Martin to provide helpful tips and tricks on wading through the news media landscape.

