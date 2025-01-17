This week, we're in the Valentine's spirit, highlighting the role of healthcare workers in combatting oppressive systems. We hear from Dr. Ahmad, who served as a doctor in Gaza during Israel's genocide campaign. He shares his experience and evaluation of the situation there, as well as emphasizing the importance for the ceasefire to hold. We also hear from Sharmain Tariq, a medical student from Chicago and one of the founder of Healthcare Workers for Palestine national as well as the Chicago chapter. She shares her revolutionary approach to healthcare and talks about efforts she is a part of to serve Chicago's healthcare needs.

