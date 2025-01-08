As the empire crumbles and the war economy tightens its grip, everyday people are left to pick up the pieces. From the circus in Washington, D.C. to the billionaires hoarding our collective wealth, the distractions are endless, but so are the solutions. This week on CODEPINK Radio, we take you from the frontlines of mutual aid in fire-stricken Altadena to the systemic struggles of late-stage capitalism. Jodie Evans speaks with Charles Xu, a tenant organizer and mutual aid activist, about the urgent need to build local peace economies before disaster strikes. Then, we dive deeper with Marie Goodwin and Stephanie Rearick on how communities can break free from the war economy’s grasp. Tune in, resist the distractions, and cultivate a future that nourishes life.

