On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd speaks with Scott Horton, author of a new book, Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine. In the second half of the program, we bring you segments from CODEPINK Congress with Antony Lowenstein, author of The Palestine Laboratory, and Nora Lester Murad, key organizer of DROP THE ADL (Anti-Defamation League) From Schools Campaign.

