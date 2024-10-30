In this episode, CODEPINK’s Digital Content Producer, Nuvpreet Kalra, speaks with American journalist Jeremy Loffredo who was recently imprisoned by Israel. In their discussion, Jeremy recounts the events leading to his detention, his experience in solitary confinement, and the astonishing court process that has left him still under investigation in Israel. Nuvpreet and Jeremy also cover the broader context of censorship and attacks on journalists by Israel. Over the past 14 months, more than 188 journalists have been killed in Gaza, and 58 journalists from the occupied West Bank remain in Israeli detention.

