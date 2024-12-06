This week as the CODEPINK crew was making their rounds in the halls of Congress they ran into Nancy Pelosi coming out of a meeting about the Uyghurs. Medea asked her "What about the genocide in Gaza?” Instead of answering Medea’s questions, she started spewing lies about CODEPINK being funded by the government in China. News flash, Nancy: CODEPINK is funded by tens of thousands of individual peace activists. She’s the one funded by foreign-aligned lobbyist groups like AIPAC, not us!

Join our letter to Nancy Pelosi: Stop lying about CODEPINK!

Pelosi's lies about us and our activism are a pattern of behavior — she spewed the same lies to our Bay Area activist Cynthia in San Francisco a few months ago. We tried writing a letter to address the issue head-on, but she neglected to address our concerns.

Nancy Pelosi said we have nothing in common and she is right! At CODEPINK we work to end war and militarism and her votes, words and actions have prolonged wars all over the world. Unlike her, we do know how to sit down and have a conversation. We aren’t afraid to sit down and talk to people who disagree with us.

She has a lot of nerve to push these lies about CODEPINK while she’s supporting an ongoing genocide. While the world desperately needs peace and diplomacy, why is she trying to tarnish a US-based women’s peace organization? CODEPINK is made up of thousands and thousands of volunteers who work daily for peace. Every time she lies about us, she is undermining the hard and brave work you all are doing all over the country. We will not stand for it!

Join us in telling her bullying isn’t diplomacy. Lying and killing need to stop!

Onward to peace,

Jodie and the whole CODEPINK Team

