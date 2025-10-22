CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. Hawley for Falsely Accusing a Volunteer of Taking "Blood Money" from China
4 November 2025

Labor Leaders, Union Members and Peace Organizations Launch Campaign Urging AFL-CIO Leadership to Block Supply Chain to Israel
27 October 2025

CODEPINK Condemns U.S. Military Escalation Towards War on Venezuela
24 October 2025

Campaign Kick Off/Rally Urging AFL-CIO; Labor Leaders to Treat Israel as Apartheid State & Halt Weapons at Ports
22 October 2025