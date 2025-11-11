Who Is Ready to Die for Trump’s Gaza Plan? So Far, Nobody
21 November 2025

Who Is Ready to Die for Trump’s...

"Regime change” in Venezuela is a euphemism for U.S.-inflicted carnage and chaos
13 November 2025

For decades, Washington has sold the world...

Winter Is Coming to Gaza
11 November 2025

Winter Is Coming to Gaza. The most...

Bring Back Armistice Day
11 November 2025

Read: Bring Back Armistice Day by Medea...