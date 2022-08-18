Renay Davis was a lifetime Bay Area CODEPINKer, who joined us from the very beginning, and was always present at every local event and protest.

We celebrate a great activist who loved to make our protest signs. We are deeply grateful for all she gave to peace with so much heart and dignity.

Renay passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 28, 2024, with her beloved friend Martha Hubert by her side.

You made the world a better place — rest in Peace and Love, Renay!

We share the following photos to celebrate her beautiful energy and love for peace.

Photos courtesy of Toby Blomé.