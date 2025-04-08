Palestinian women wave Palestinian flags during a protest near the border with Israel in the Gaza Strip, March 30, 2018. | Mohammed Abed/AFP
A collection of poems capturing the complicity, the horror, and the history of violence against Palestinians by Dr. Howard Charman
From Douhet to Netanyahu
There is a continuity
We obviously see
Between what we’ve seen before
And the current “so-called Gaza war”.
It’s the moral decline
Saying slaughtering civilians is fine
From the strategic saturation bombing I say to you
To terrorize folks to get them to
Cease supporting you know who.
The ghost of Douhet is very much alive today
And will never go away.
In Europe, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, North Korea, Vietnam
Cambodia, and the peaceful Laotian Plain of Jars, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the US-
Yemini Conflagration
We were there hawking weapons for our righteous nation.
In Gaza for decades “Israel’s right to defend itself” exhortation
Covered up a brutal and the relentless occupation.
The current genocide
Has destroyed Gaza far and wide.
But it was clear from day one it was Netanyahu’s plan-
To demolish houses, schools, universities, hospitals --down to the last man
Achieved with simplicity
With United States complicity.
Howard Charman MD. 12-25-2024, 4-10-2025.
The Gaza genocide is a joint project between the US, particularly Biden and Blinken
and the fascist Netanyahu Zionist government. Netanyahu has been indicted by the
ICC. Biden should be too. He has violated at least 5 US laws making it illegal to
support genocide. Also, assisting genocide is a violation of International Law which
has been recognized by the ICC.
The Children of Gaza
The so-called Gaza “war”
Means Palestine will be no more.
Hamas’s anti occupation militias are no existential Israeli threat
But to Netanyahyu the only way to get
Out of his looming corruption conviction
Powered by Biden’s impotent dereliction
Causing an anti-Americanism resurrection.
Netanyahu financed Hamas in collusion
To assure the demise of the two-state solution.
October 7 th provided the needed justification
For his long-sought Palestinian extermination.
Half of the 27,000+ civilians are juvenile innocents
Killed by Biden’s endless armaments.
No, this is the Netanyahu-Biden massacre
Recognized by the world as an immoral disaster.
Using propaganda, bombs and bulldozers
Gaza is being wiped off the map.
Leading Biden into disastrous electoral trap.
In the past skillful propaganda could hide
Israeli killing now recognized world-wide.
Howard Charman MD 2-6-2024
The Agonizing March of Return in Gaza From the Land Day Massacre to Al Nakba 2018
In Gaza the world has witnessed cruelty in the extreme
with killing and maiming absolutely obscene
in all 160 people were shot dead
with butterfly bullets in spines legs or head
Thirteen thousand wounded or maimed
Many never able to walk again
Premeditated targeting of unarmed protestors
Methodically felled with ACOG sniper scopes*
this catastrophic event was not due to chance
as the use of live ammunition was carefully planned in advance
and Sarah Huckabee Sanders competes with the Israeli lying machine
where Karen Hajioff states this is all due to the Hamas terrorist organization
who sent camouflaged people to hide their intentions
But a rapidly deleted IDF tweet attested to their precision and control
with every bullet specifically and accurately targeted
and the Israeli Defense Minister stated with no perturbation
that all of their troops deserved accommodation
And on May 14 the carnage continues
as the Kershner- Ivanka trump retinue
with praise heaped on by Netanyahu
sanctifies the opening of the Embassy in Jerusalem
Thereby destroying any hope for the Palestinians
while at the separation zone ringed by three rows of razor wire
Israeli snipers with telescopic sights and butterfly bullets continue to fire.
Crack a body falls to the ground a minute or two later another crack
and there are corpses all around with head shots, spine shots and shots to the joints
either killing or doing incalculable damage to tissues or joints
the butterfly damage is extreme
with a pencil size entrance wound with a most destructive exit
And anyone with eyes can see the Israeli claim of threat
defies anyone’;s credibility
with the hundred and 10 people killed and 2700 wounded
a single Israeli soldier suffers a scratch
while a few Palestinians used David’s sling
for all intents and purposes this was a nonviolent demonstration
triggered by the desperation of the Palestinian nation.
For the illegal blockade leaves 2.1 million people with no options
No port, no airport no rail no exit
infrastructure systematically destroyed
97% of the population poisoned by bad water
Half the population are children with no hope for the future
No employment, the medical care in short nothing
which is why these brave people risk a bullet
where there is no hope
Howard Charman. 7-19-2020. (but probably earlier)
*ACOG: Advanced Combat Ocular Gun Sights allow the shooter to place the
disintegrating bullet exactly where visualized over extremely long distances. IDF
forces target large joints, chest or head shots - even in young children.
Dr. Howard Charman is a medical doctor and 15 year CODEPINKer who specializes in the field of pathology and neuropathology. He graduated from the Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California in 1967 and works in Upland, California. Dr. Charman is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.