19 April 2025

Palestinian women wave Palestinian flags during a protest near the border with Israel in the Gaza Strip, March 30, 2018. | Mohammed Abed/AFP

A collection of poems capturing the complicity, the horror, and the history of violence against Palestinians by Dr. Howard Charman

From Douhet to Netanyahu

There is a continuity

We obviously see

Between what we’ve seen before

And the current “so-called Gaza war”.

It’s the moral decline

Saying slaughtering civilians is fine

From the strategic saturation bombing I say to you

To terrorize folks to get them to

Cease supporting you know who.

The ghost of Douhet is very much alive today

And will never go away.

In Europe, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, North Korea, Vietnam

Cambodia, and the peaceful Laotian Plain of Jars, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the US-

Yemini Conflagration

We were there hawking weapons for our righteous nation.

In Gaza for decades “Israel’s right to defend itself” exhortation

Covered up a brutal and the relentless occupation.

The current genocide

Has destroyed Gaza far and wide.

But it was clear from day one it was Netanyahu’s plan-

To demolish houses, schools, universities, hospitals --down to the last man

Achieved with simplicity

With United States complicity.

Howard Charman MD. 12-25-2024, 4-10-2025.

The Gaza genocide is a joint project between the US, particularly Biden and Blinken

and the fascist Netanyahu Zionist government. Netanyahu has been indicted by the

ICC. Biden should be too. He has violated at least 5 US laws making it illegal to

support genocide. Also, assisting genocide is a violation of International Law which

has been recognized by the ICC.

The Children of Gaza

The so-called Gaza “war”

Means Palestine will be no more.

Hamas’s anti occupation militias are no existential Israeli threat

But to Netanyahyu the only way to get

Out of his looming corruption conviction

Powered by Biden’s impotent dereliction

Causing an anti-Americanism resurrection.

Netanyahu financed Hamas in collusion

To assure the demise of the two-state solution.

October 7 th provided the needed justification

For his long-sought Palestinian extermination.

Half of the 27,000+ civilians are juvenile innocents

Killed by Biden’s endless armaments.

No, this is the Netanyahu-Biden massacre

Recognized by the world as an immoral disaster.

Using propaganda, bombs and bulldozers

Gaza is being wiped off the map.

Leading Biden into disastrous electoral trap.

In the past skillful propaganda could hide

Israeli killing now recognized world-wide.

Howard Charman MD 2-6-2024

The Agonizing March of Return in Gaza From the Land Day Massacre to Al Nakba 2018

In Gaza the world has witnessed cruelty in the extreme

with killing and maiming absolutely obscene

in all 160 people were shot dead

with butterfly bullets in spines legs or head

Thirteen thousand wounded or maimed

Many never able to walk again

Premeditated targeting of unarmed protestors

Methodically felled with ACOG sniper scopes*

this catastrophic event was not due to chance

as the use of live ammunition was carefully planned in advance

and Sarah Huckabee Sanders competes with the Israeli lying machine

where Karen Hajioff states this is all due to the Hamas terrorist organization

who sent camouflaged people to hide their intentions

But a rapidly deleted IDF tweet attested to their precision and control

with every bullet specifically and accurately targeted

and the Israeli Defense Minister stated with no perturbation

that all of their troops deserved accommodation

And on May 14 the carnage continues

as the Kershner- Ivanka trump retinue

with praise heaped on by Netanyahu

sanctifies the opening of the Embassy in Jerusalem

Thereby destroying any hope for the Palestinians

while at the separation zone ringed by three rows of razor wire

Israeli snipers with telescopic sights and butterfly bullets continue to fire.

Crack a body falls to the ground a minute or two later another crack

and there are corpses all around with head shots, spine shots and shots to the joints

either killing or doing incalculable damage to tissues or joints

the butterfly damage is extreme

with a pencil size entrance wound with a most destructive exit

And anyone with eyes can see the Israeli claim of threat

defies anyone’;s credibility

with the hundred and 10 people killed and 2700 wounded

a single Israeli soldier suffers a scratch

while a few Palestinians used David’s sling

for all intents and purposes this was a nonviolent demonstration

triggered by the desperation of the Palestinian nation.

For the illegal blockade leaves 2.1 million people with no options

No port, no airport no rail no exit

infrastructure systematically destroyed

97% of the population poisoned by bad water

Half the population are children with no hope for the future

No employment, the medical care in short nothing

which is why these brave people risk a bullet

where there is no hope

Howard Charman. 7-19-2020. (but probably earlier)

*ACOG: Advanced Combat Ocular Gun Sights allow the shooter to place the

disintegrating bullet exactly where visualized over extremely long distances. IDF

forces target large joints, chest or head shots - even in young children.

Dr. Howard Charman is a medical doctor and 15 year CODEPINKer who specializes in the field of pathology and neuropathology. He graduated from the Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California in 1967 and works in Upland, California. Dr. Charman is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.