Episode 348: From Iran to South Africa: Hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin bring us Empire on the Rocks with a look at growing opposition to the US-Israel war on Iran and weapons for Israel's bombardment of Gaza and bombing of Iran, Lebanon and Syria. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, journalist Sam Husseini reports back on his trip to South Africa, where white supremacists are pressuring their country to drop its genocide case against Israel. Husseini advocates for South Africa to move for additional emergency orders at the International Court of Justice. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Youtube.