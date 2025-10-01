Episode 323: Monroe Doctrine 2.0: Washington’s War on Latin America: Two centuries after it was first declared, the Monroe Doctrine is alive and dangerous. In this episode, CODEPINK Radio unpacks how the U.S. still uses this colonial relic to justify economic domination, coups, and military buildup across Latin America. Historian Steve Ellner joins us to trace the Doctrine’s evolution from 1823 to today’s hybrid wars. Then, Venezuelan voices on the ground reveal how “Monroe Doctrine 2.0” threatens their sovereignty as the U.S. escalates military operations in the Caribbean.