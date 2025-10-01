Episode 323: Monroe Doctrine 2.0: Washington’s War on Latin America: Two centuries after it was first declared, the Monroe Doctrine is alive and dangerous. In this episode, CODEPINK Radio unpacks how the U.S. still uses this colonial relic to justify economic domination, coups, and military buildup across Latin America. Historian Steve Ellner joins us to trace the Doctrine’s evolution from 1823 to today’s hybrid wars. Then, Venezuelan voices on the ground reveal how “Monroe Doctrine 2.0” threatens their sovereignty as the U.S. escalates military operations in the Caribbean.
Got an idea for an episode? Get in touch with Michelle
Continue Listening
Episode 322: The Israel Lobby, Trump’s Warpath, and the Latin American Pushback
23 October 2025
This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd...
Episode 321: The US War on China Explained
16 October 2025
This week, tensions between Washington and Beijing...
Episode 320: Gaza, ICE, Ellison & Venezuela
9 October 2025
In this episode, co-hosts Marcy Winograd and...
Episode 319: Networking Culture
1 October 2025
In this episode, the co-founders of Art.Coop...