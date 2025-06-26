In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans of CODEPINK's Local Peace Economy project discusses with Sabrina Meherally of Pause + Effect how common ideas about gifting, reciprocation, and our responsibility to each other has been warped by the war economy. We learn how to experience a renewed sense of relationality by embracing reciprocity from a Peace Economy lens. The commons was a place the flow of giving and receiving was daily practice, Commons expert David Bollier joins Jodie to share the values and connectivity tissue the war economy has eroded and how to renew our commitment to shared spaces, ideas, and relationships that make up "the Commons.

