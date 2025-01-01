In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, we hear from Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle, co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), a global network of medical professionals dedicated to confronting genocide and advocating for the protection of healthcare in conflict zones. A Palestinian pediatric neurologist at Boston Children's Hospital and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Kuemmerle's work is driven by her commitment to justice and equity in healthcare. In the second half of our program, CODEPINK activists Marcy Winograd and Teri Mattson discuss the impact of a Trump presidency on Latin America, where Mexico's President Claudia Scheinbaum promises to make climate a top priority.

