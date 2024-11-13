This week, we explore the synergy between the Transition Town Movement and the Local Peace Economy. Hear how communities are building resilience by reducing dependence on fossil fuels through local food production, renewable energy, waste reduction, and fostering meaningful connections. Sari Steuber and Julie Smith with Transition Town Greater Media shares with Marie Goodwin, CODEPINK's Local Peace Economy Coordinator, inspiring stories of impactful initiatives and how these efforts align with the principles of peace, sustainability, and grassroots empowerment.

