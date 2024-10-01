Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of December 9, 2024

Excerpt is from our action alert ”Can you tell her to stop lying?” Join us in telling Nancy Pelosi bullying isn’t diplomacy. Lying and killing need to stop! 

Read the full alert and take action!

Peace activists with CODEPINK disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. [Photo by Mostafa Bassim]

Read our Press Release

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

This week, we explore the synergy between the Transition Town Movement and the Local Peace Economy. Hear how communities are building resilience by reducing dependence on fossil fuels through local food production, renewable energy, waste reduction, and fostering meaningful connections. Sari Steuber and Julie Smith with Transition Town Greater Media shares with Marie Goodwin, CODEPINK's Local Peace Economy Coordinator, inspiring stories of impactful initiatives and how these efforts align with the principles of peace, sustainability, and grassroots empowerment.

WEBINAR

Building our Local Peace Community Through Unlearning with Charles Eisenstein & Jodie Evans

WEBINAR

Confronting Israel’s Terror Through BDS - #BoycottNetflix!

WEBINAR

Our Journey Through China Webinar

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

"The blood of your victims will surround you forever" NOW: Blinken is disrupted for the third time during a testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Why did protesters disrupt Antony Blinken's testimony yesterday? They tell us in their own words.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Shame on you, Cory Booker! Yesterday we went to Senator Cory Booker’s office to call out his meeting with a wanted war criminal. Standing with oppressors and war criminals sends a clear message: that he does not care about the struggle for justice and human rights of the Palestinian people.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK