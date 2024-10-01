Check out our activities for the Week of December 9, 2024

Excerpt is from our action alert ”Can you tell her to stop lying?” Join us in telling Nancy Pelosi bullying isn’t diplomacy. Lying and killing need to stop!
Read the full alert and take action!
Peace activists with CODEPINK disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. [Photo by Mostafa Bassim]
TOP ACTIONS
- Support CODEPINK & help us keep building the peace movement in 2025!
- U.S. Out of Syria!
- Tell Nancy Pelosi: Stop Lying!!!
- Biden: Meet These Key Demands Before Your Term Ends!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
RADIO
WEBINAR
Building our Local Peace Community Through Unlearning with Charles Eisenstein & Jodie Evans
WEBINAR
Confronting Israel’s Terror Through BDS - #BoycottNetflix!
WEBINAR
Our Journey Through China Webinar
TOP TWEET #1
December 15, 2024
TOP TWEET #2
CODEPINK members just returned from China! ✌️— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 10, 2024
Join our report back webinar on Thursday, December 12 at 6pm ET to hear all our first hand accounts.
RSVP at https://t.co/2rliQ6GWBZ pic.twitter.com/sctN6HGLcO
TOP TWEET #3
The U.S. is once again escalating violence in Syria.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 11, 2024
We say:
➡️ Stop the bombing
➡️ Halt all U.S. military actions
➡️ U.S. troops out
➡️ Lift the sanctions
➡️ Push for diplomacy over destruction pic.twitter.com/bwZiDsgqBz
@codepinkalert
"The blood of your victims will surround you forever" NOW: Blinken is disrupted for the third time during a testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Why did protesters disrupt Antony Blinken's testimony yesterday? They tell us in their own words.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Shame on you, Cory Booker! Yesterday we went to Senator Cory Booker’s office to call out his meeting with a wanted war criminal. Standing with oppressors and war criminals sends a clear message: that he does not care about the struggle for justice and human rights of the Palestinian people.♬ original sound - CODEPINK