27 June 2025



AP Photo of Greta Thunberg upon arrival at Paris airport after kidnapping by Israeli military on Madleen of Gaza flotilla: “We Need More Angry Young Women”

By Colonel Ann Wright

After arriving at a Paris airport on June 10, 2025, four hours after she was deported from Israel following the illegal Israeli commando interception in international waters of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla sailboat Madleen, tired, sleep deprived climate and Palestinian activist Greta Thunberg responded to a reporter’s question of her response to President Donald Trump’s comment that she was “an angry young woman who needed anger management.”

Thunberg shrugged off Trump’s attempted disparagement with a jab right back at the bully President: “Considering the state of the world, I think we need many more angry young women.”

We Need Fewer Angry, Old White Politicians

Greta was polite not to say, but I will say it here, we need fewer angry, old white politicians.

Netanyahu Convinces Lap-Dog Trump to Attack Iran Too

Since the return of the 12 volunteers on the Gaza flotilla ship Madleen, three of whom returned after the Israeli attack on Iran began, not only has Israel continued its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, but over a period of 12 days, Israel has “preemptively” attacked Iran using the tired excuse of preventing Iran from processing nuclear weapons. Ironically and in the face of the world, it is Israel itself that has nuclear weapons which Israel refuses to officially acknowledge to the world and refuses to allow inspectors into its nuclear weapons facilities.

Israel was able to convince “peace” President Donald Trump to join in the attacks on Iran with the U.S. Air Force dropping fourteen (14) 30,000 pound bunker buster bombs from 7 B-2 bombers on Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

125 U.S. planes participated in the mission, 75 precision-guided munitions were shot and both fourth and fifth-generation fighters joined B-2 stealth bombers, as well as 30 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles fired from a submarine at the Isfahan nuclear site.

Who Needs Anger Management??

After claiming he arranged a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, while Qatar leaders actually discussed the ceasefire with Iranian government officials, in a fit of exasperation worthy of a trip to an anger management professional, Trump blurted out his frustration with Israel and Iran, “they don’t know what the f**k they are doing.”

Ann Wright served 29 years in the US Army/Army Reserves and retired as a Colonel. She was also a US diplomat from 16 years but resigned in 2003 in opposition to the US war on Iraq. She is a member of the steering committee of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla coalition and has been on five flotilla missions and in Israeli prison twice and deported.