FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 13, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK, National Network on Cuba, Metro Democratic Socialists of America, RAIS Popular, Claudia Jones School, Global Exchange, and Latin America Working Group and Allies to Host Salsa Solidarity Event at Cuban Embassy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local peace organizations will host a "Solidarity Salsa in the Street" event outside the Cuban Embassy on Tuesday, July 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to express support for the Cuban people amid ongoing U.S. sanctions.

The event aims to raise awareness about the impact of the U.S. blockade on Cuba, which has intensified in recent months with additional sanctions on fuel imports and threats of further intervention. Participants will dance to salsa music provided by DJ Sugarcube and engage with local organizers to learn more about supporting Cuba.

The gathering will take place at 2630 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C., directly outside the Cuban Embassy. Attendees are encouraged to join in solidarity through dance and community engagement.

For more information, please contact Olivia at [email protected]

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