“The interrogator threatened that if I did not comply, he would instruct the soldiers to beat me. Out of sheer fear, I ultimately confessed.”

— Mohammed Ibrahim

In February of this year, 15-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim was dragged out of his bed at four in the morning, blindfolded, and wrongfully detained by Israeli forces. He was accused of “throwing stones” in his village. Mohammed is a dual U.S.- Palestinian citizen, and he has spent the last nine months in an Israeli military prison. He has reportedly lost a third of his body weight and has contracted scabies all over his body, all while being denied any contact with his family.

Mohammed was threatened by Israeli soldiers and forced into a false confession. When will our children stop being physically and psychologically tortured by Israel? Let’s not forget the story of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian boy who was arrested by Israel at the age of 13 and was held illegally for 10 years. He was also pressured and forced by Israeli officers to confess to a crime he never committed. Ahmad developed schizophrenia and an array of other conditions after a decade of solitary confinement and abuse in Israeli prisons. Right now, over 400 Palestinian children are being subjected to these horrific conditions, including Mohammed.

Write to the Secretary of State to demand they stop stalling the pressure on Israel to release Mohammed!

Despite his story being reported on by the mainstream media and amplified by several members of Congress, Mohammed has not been released. Israel granted Mohammed court dates after public pressure, but every court hearing has only prolonged his detention. The Israeli embassy is sending letters to members of Congress that justify his imprisonment and cover up bodily signs of neglect and possible torture. Even Mike Huckabee admitted Mohammed shouldn’t be in Israeli detention, which is saying a lot. Yet the Israeli judicial system continues to keep him caged, delaying the release process at every turn.

Demand the release of child prisoner Mohammed Ibrahim now. His life is on the line!

Mohammed’s story is gut-wrenching. To think that this is the reality of countless other Palestinian families is unfathomable. We Palestinians who have dual citizenship sometimes feel as though we are invincible. Whenever I myself go to Palestine, I often think: “Surely Israel can’t do anything to me because I’m American.” Mohammed’s story shatters that notion; Israeli forces act with total impunity, doing whatever to whoever, all to crush the Palestinian spirit.

Since October 7, 2023, over 9,000 Palestinians have been detained by the IOF. Children of all ages are being herded away as IOF soldiers attempt to break down a generation of Palestinian resistance. The West Bank is an extension of the genocide in Gaza; the erasure of Palestinians from Gaza to the West Bank is what Zionism truly is.

We must fight for every single prisoner who has been convicted of the “crime” of being Palestinian. Imprisonment is such an integral part of the Israeli occupation system, a tool for dividing communities and weakening resistance, and we see these same carceral tactics used here in the U.S. But as long as prisons exist, so will the people’s resilience.

As Walid Daqqa, a Palestinian political prisoner who passed away last year, once said, “Love is my modest and only victory against my jailer.” Love is truly the ultimate weapon against forces like Israel, and we will free Mohammed and every other political prisoner with it in our arsenal.

Sign the petition to ensure as much pressure is put on the people allowing Mohammed's detention.

👉 Here are more ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

P.S. Check out our fresh new arrivals at our CODEPINK Store!