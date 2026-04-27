[CODEPINK Vermont in action/August 2026]

Trump’s recipe for a stolen midterm election | Letters to The Republican, Mass Live, August 5, 2026

Trump's Phantom Enemies - Read by Eunice Wong, The Chris Hedges Report, August 4, 2026

Yes, we should be challenging Zionism in schools, The Hill, August 3, 2026

Action For Peace With Iran: Rallies At Four US Drone Bases, Popular Resistance, August 2, 2026

The Weapons Manufacturer Next Door, The Nation, August 1, 2026

A View from Outside Changes Everything, Ray Miller, August 1, 2026

Northern California Rallies Against Occupation of Iraq, War with Iran, IndyBay, August 1, 2026