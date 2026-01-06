Cuba aid envoy participants detained, questioned at Miami International Airport, The Brunswick News, March 26, 2026

How to Slander a Humanitarian Mission, Current Affairs, March 25, 2026

Activist Compares Cuba Flotilla Journey to Gaza Mission, Yahoo News, March 25, 2026

Did activists cause power outage and patient deaths in Cuba?, Politifact, March 24, 2026

Cuban president welcomes the “Nuestra América” Convoy, Ahora, March 24, 2026

Activists' Aid Flotilla Reaches Cuba, Yahoo News, March 24, 2026

Nuestra América Convoy Arrives in Cuba, Defying Trump's Oil Blockade, Between the Lines, March 23, 2026

Claims Kneecap Concert Caused Hospital Deaths In Cuba Debunked, Inkl, March 23, 2026

Dispatch From Cuba, The Nation, March 23, 2026

Turn the Lights Back On, Current Affairs, March 22, 2026

Tons of aid flow into Cuba as a humanitarian convoy arrives on the struggling island, ABC News, March 21, 2026

Nuestra América convoy arrives in Cuba with thousands of pounds of aid amid US blockade, Tag24, March 21, 2026

Tons of supplies being sent to Cuba on humanitarian trip from South Florida, CBS News, March 20, 2026

Cuba Convoy, The Messenger, March 20, 2026

U.S. says Cuba can’t buy Russian oil just as tanker approaches the island, Miami Herald, March 20, 2026

First international aid convoy arrives in crisis-hit Cuba, France 24, March 18, 2026

Activists Deliver Medical Aid to Cuba, Morning Star, March 19, 2026

Why We’re Going to Cuba, Current Affairs, March 17, 2026

'There are scarcities of everything': Trump isn’t helping Cuba, he’s strangling it, The Real News Network, March 17, 2026

Report from Havana as Trump Threatens to “Take” Cuba, Democracy Now, March 17, 2026

Miami Convoy Crusade Locals Pack Lifesaving Aid Bound for Cuba, Hoodline, March 16, 2026