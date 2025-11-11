FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 11, 2025

Detroit Constituents Rally Against Rep. Haley Stevens' AIPAC Ties

DETRIOT – On Monday, CODEPINK Detroit organized a rally outside Representative Haley Stevens' Farmington Hills office, urging her to prioritize Michigan constituents over foreign interests. Since 2019, Stevens has received over $5 million from AIPAC.

At the rally, participants demanded that Stevens break her ties with the Israel lobby. CODEPINK activists in DC will pay a visit to Stevens’ office on Wednesday on behalf of her Michigan constituents.

"We tried to go up to Haley Stevens' office to talk to her about the genocide and our disapproval of her getting five million dollars [from AIPAC] since 2019. She's a junior representative and she's already racked up 5 million, that's a lot of money,” said Fanar, CODEPINK Detroit organizer.

“People in this county are hurting.....Why are we sending money to Israel?” Because she's getting bought by them, and we're being neglected by her. We need those resources here, not for bombs to kill children and people, and steal their land. We need someone who is going to care for us -- care for our libraries, our roads, our infrastructure here in Michigan," they continued.

The action in Detroit is representative of a growing public scrutiny of elected officials' financial ties and their impact on domestic policies. With millions of Americans facing potential cuts to SNAP benefits, and an estimated 40,000 Michigan families currently enrolled in coverage through HealthCare.gov poised to lose their healthcare subsidies, constituents question Stevens' continued support for foreign military aid.

